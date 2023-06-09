Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $404.00 million-$407.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.57 million. Yext also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.06-$0.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Yext from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a report on Wednesday.

Yext Price Performance

Yext stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Yext by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Yext by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Further Reading

