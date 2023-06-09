Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is Primavera Capital Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Primavera Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193,127 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for approximately 81.7% of Primavera Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Primavera Capital Management Ltd owned 3.15% of Yum China worth $719,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Yum China by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Yum China by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 372,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

