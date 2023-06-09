Zacks Research Comments on Plexus Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Plexus in a report released on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Plexus Stock Down 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average is $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $115.36.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after buying an additional 61,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 51,528 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 417,598 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 13.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 615,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,017,000 after purchasing an additional 73,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

