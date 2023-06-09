Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 965,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,975,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Zhihu Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Zhihu by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

