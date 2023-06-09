ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 1,536,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,575,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $6.40 dividend. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 196.92%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

