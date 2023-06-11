Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $61.96 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $61.96 million and $2.26 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

