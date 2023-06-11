Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Ark has a market capitalization of $38.06 million and approximately $979,559.17 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002751 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002247 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002649 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002999 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,553,316 coins and its circulating supply is 173,554,080 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

