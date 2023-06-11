Axie Infinity Price Tops $4.84 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00018765 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $567.45 million and approximately $32.50 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015582 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,804.43 or 1.00092853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.99828914 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $60,184,868.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

