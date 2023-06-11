Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) versus Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Financial Survey

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) and Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Canada Goose shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Xcel Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Canada Goose shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of Xcel Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Canada Goose has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Brands has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 0 5 1 0 2.17 Xcel Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Canada Goose and Xcel Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Canada Goose currently has a consensus price target of $25.85, suggesting a potential upside of 57.43%. Given Canada Goose’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Xcel Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canada Goose and Xcel Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $920.63 million 1.86 $55.00 million $0.48 34.21 Xcel Brands $25.78 million 0.77 -$4.02 million ($0.32) -3.16

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Xcel Brands. Xcel Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canada Goose, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and Xcel Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 5.58% 25.45% 6.96% Xcel Brands -26.75% -23.68% -18.44%

Summary

Canada Goose beats Xcel Brands on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, apparel, fleece, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company operates through national e-commerce markets and directly operated retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand. It licenses its brands to third parties; and designs, produces, markets, and distributes through an omni-channel retail sales strategy, which include distribution through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels. The company also offers live streaming, social media and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brand through www.isaacmizrahi.com; the Halston brand through www.halston.com; the Judith Ripka fine jewelry brand through www.judithripka.com; the C Wonder brand through www.cwonder.com; the Logo Lori Goldstein brand through www.lorigoldstein.com; and the Longaberger brand through www.longaberger.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

