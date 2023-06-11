Cardano Trading Down 27.9% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.51 billion and $485.12 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,748.02 or 0.06733717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00044352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00032612 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003116 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,873,953,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,904,278,193 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

