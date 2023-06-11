CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Reaches $42.86 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $42.86 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019914 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00018526 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015505 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,836.51 or 1.00007289 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002494 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0546164 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $12,142,672.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

