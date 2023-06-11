Citigroup Trims Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Target Price to $31.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

CFG traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,208,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after purchasing an additional 498,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

