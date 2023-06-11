Critical Comparison: First Republic Bank (FRCB) versus Its Peers

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Rating) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare First Republic Bank to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Republic Bank and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Republic Bank Competitors 587 2088 2106 62 2.34

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 80.11%. Given First Republic Bank’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Republic Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% First Republic Bank Competitors 18.88% 12.00% 0.98%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares First Republic Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion $1.67 billion 0.02 First Republic Bank Competitors $711.04 billion $3.06 billion 10.13

First Republic Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Republic Bank competitors beat First Republic Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

