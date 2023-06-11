Energi (NRG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $45,655.84

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $3.78 million and $45,655.84 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00032259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,483,023 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

