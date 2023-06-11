Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 32.7% Lower Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $146.38 million and approximately $29.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00032259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,206,067 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

