Flare Self Reported Market Cap Tops $273.11 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $273.11 million and $6.41 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 16,601,846,217 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 16,601,422,644.117437 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01589488 USD and is down -6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $7,364,496.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

