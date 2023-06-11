Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $174.61 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00018411 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $174.61 million and approximately $180,931.01 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,969.67 or 1.00040471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002484 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.78963883 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $206,923.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.