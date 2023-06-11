Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 26.2% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $81.70 million and $2.65 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.93 or 0.00022988 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00094913 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00043309 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,785,025 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.