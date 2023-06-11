Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $174.21 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 784,968,762 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 784,911,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00271447 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $244.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
