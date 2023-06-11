Oxen Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. Oxen has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $201,522.17 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,798.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00294562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00529849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00394460 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003859 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,447,916 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

