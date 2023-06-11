Pundi X (New) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $87.27 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.33357201 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $4,829,460.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

