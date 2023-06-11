QUASA (QUA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $354.13

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 4% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $354.13 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00143677 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $351.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

