Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $69.33 Million

Request (REQ) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $69.33 million and $863,383.31 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019939 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018447 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015541 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,792.99 or 0.99977657 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07155225 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,125,137.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

