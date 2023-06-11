Reviewing Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) & Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) and Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and Liquid Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -33.68% -139.14% -13.87% Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alteryx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Alteryx has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -4.74, indicating that its share price is 574% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alteryx and Liquid Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $855.35 million 3.29 -$318.50 million ($4.38) -9.13 Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liquid Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alteryx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alteryx and Liquid Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 0 2 10 0 2.83 Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alteryx currently has a consensus price target of $73.15, suggesting a potential upside of 83.02%. Given Alteryx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Summary

Alteryx beats Liquid Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, an automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing product; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform. The company's platform also offers cloud-native products comprising Alteryx Designer Cloud, a browser-based version of Alteryx Designer product; Alteryx Machine Learning, an automated machine learning product to build, validate, iterate, and explore machine learning models; and Alteryx Auto Insights, an analytics solution that automates insights for business users. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. It serves retail, food services, consumer products, telecom and cable, media and entertainment, professional services, financial services, energy and utilities, public sector, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, healthcare and insurance, and technology industries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

