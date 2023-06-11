Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $77.68 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $77.68 million and approximately $796,501.08 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015582 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,804.43 or 1.00092853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02016275 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,641,982.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.