Threshold Trading Down 28.4% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $182.90 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00019004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,918.97 or 1.00097889 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,789,409,265.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01833383 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $12,681,147.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

