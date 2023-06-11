Thunder Brawl (THB) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $238,854.83 and $5,503.14 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00133271 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $25,292.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

