VRES (VRS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $65.06

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $59.06 million and approximately $65.06 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.02152152 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $110.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

