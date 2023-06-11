VVS Finance (VVS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $96.93 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $96.93 million and $418,250.74 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 72,750,013,925,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,549,194,272,926 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

