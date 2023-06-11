WAX One Day Volume Reaches $1.44 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $137.82 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,996,766,903 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,788,644 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,996,275,351.1348286 with 3,314,450,529.875459 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04214319 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $4,215,454.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

