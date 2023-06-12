665 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McKesson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in McKesson by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $395.27. 835,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,707. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.46.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

