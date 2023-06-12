Aaron Mendelsohn Acquires 10,000 Shares of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) Director Aaron Mendelsohn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 188,170 shares in the company, valued at $244,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vivani Medical Stock Performance
Vivani Medical stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,298. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.20.
Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivani Medical
About Vivani Medical
Vivani Medical, Inc develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
