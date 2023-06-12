Aaron Mendelsohn Acquires 10,000 Shares of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) Director Aaron Mendelsohn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 188,170 shares in the company, valued at $244,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

Vivani Medical stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,298. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.20.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivani Medical

About Vivani Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vivani Medical, Inc develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

