Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $500.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $426.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $454.00 on Thursday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $466.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

