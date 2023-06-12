Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

A number of research firms have commented on AGLE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGLE stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 525,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,147. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

