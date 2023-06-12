Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEG remained flat at $4.83 during trading on Friday. 654,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,889. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3,154.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 52.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.