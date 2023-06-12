Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.15.
Aegon Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AEG remained flat at $4.83 during trading on Friday. 654,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,889. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.
