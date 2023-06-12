aelf (ELF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.40 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $168.25 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002958 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001290 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,759,431 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

