Aion Tops 1-Day Volume of $741.55 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $446,471.39 and approximately $741.55 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00108326 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00033650 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018272 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000477 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.