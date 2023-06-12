Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.65

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 50687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

