Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

AMPS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $888 million, a P/E ratio of -277.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Altus Power will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 50,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,834,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,427,291.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,834,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,427,291.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,882,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,350,642.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 112,500 shares of company stock worth $510,325. 31.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $12,973,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,025,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Altus Power by 1,188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 694,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

