Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 566,652 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,166,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 566,652 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 1.6% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $155,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Twilio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,008. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,741 shares of company stock worth $1,222,638. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

