Analysts Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target at $9.50

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

