ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

ANIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANIP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,479. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 529,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

