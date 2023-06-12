Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) COO Sells $437,500.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,495,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Archer Aviation Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ACHR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,715. The firm has a market cap of $868.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $4.98.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
