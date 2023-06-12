Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares Sells 4,886,250 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,886,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,718,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ARES traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,672. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Ares Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

