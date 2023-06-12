ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $788.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.81) to GBX 725 ($9.01) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Liberum Capital raised shares of ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.59) in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.84) to GBX 450 ($5.59) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.43) to GBX 940 ($11.69) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

ASOS Price Performance

ASOS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.14. 36,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,086. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. ASOS has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $16.21.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

