Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.54. 167,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,000. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.