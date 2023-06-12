Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.43.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

