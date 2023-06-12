B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

BTG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.46.

BTG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 3,477,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,060,697. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.96.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

