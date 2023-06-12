Barclays Cuts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $44.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.10.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. 89,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

