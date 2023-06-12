BDO Unibank, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 18.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

BDO Unibank Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177. BDO Unibank has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BDO Unibank in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

